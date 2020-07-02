28405 N 128TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

NOTE: Available February, April through December only! This is one of those properties you walk in and say: ''I'm home!'' Beautifully appointed and has everything you need for a wonderful visit to Trilogy at Vistancia which is an award winning Active Adult Community. This Serenitas Model has a casita, spa, private courtyard and backyard and is full of upgrades. Just bring your suitcase and start enjoying the GOOD LIFE at Trilogy. Call for rates since they vary with the length of stay and time of year.