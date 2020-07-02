All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 28405 N 128TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
28405 N 128TH Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

28405 N 128TH Drive

28405 North 128th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28405 North 128th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NOTE: Available February, April through December only! This is one of those properties you walk in and say: ''I'm home!'' Beautifully appointed and has everything you need for a wonderful visit to Trilogy at Vistancia which is an award winning Active Adult Community. This Serenitas Model has a casita, spa, private courtyard and backyard and is full of upgrades. Just bring your suitcase and start enjoying the GOOD LIFE at Trilogy. Call for rates since they vary with the length of stay and time of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28405 N 128TH Drive have any available units?
28405 N 128TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28405 N 128TH Drive have?
Some of 28405 N 128TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28405 N 128TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28405 N 128TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28405 N 128TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28405 N 128TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28405 N 128TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28405 N 128TH Drive offers parking.
Does 28405 N 128TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28405 N 128TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28405 N 128TH Drive have a pool?
No, 28405 N 128TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28405 N 128TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 28405 N 128TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28405 N 128TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28405 N 128TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College