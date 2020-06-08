All apartments in Peoria
27949 N 130TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27949 N 130TH Avenue

27949 North 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27949 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
NOW AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 2019! Nicely furnished Montis model in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Wonderful extended patio and front courtyard offers privacy and close to the Kiva Club. 2 bedrooms/2 baths/den. Kitchen fully upgraded and stocked with dishes, pots, pans and other items. Master Bath has tiles shower and vanity. Guest BR & BA split from master suite. Garage extended 4ft. MONTHLY CLEANING SERVICE AND includes solar power, unlimited North American calling home telephone, basic local digital TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix and internet. Short walk to Kiva Club with indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, fitness center, day spa, cafe. No smoking. No cats. No dogs over 15 lbs. Rates differ based on time of year and length of stay (UTILITIES ALWAYS INCLUDED). Occupied through March 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have any available units?
27949 N 130TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have?
Some of 27949 N 130TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27949 N 130TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27949 N 130TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27949 N 130TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27949 N 130TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27949 N 130TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27949 N 130TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27949 N 130TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27949 N 130TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27949 N 130TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27949 N 130TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
