All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 27937 N 130TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
27937 N 130TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27937 N 130TH Avenue

27937 North 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1635 SF. Open floor plan. Great room adjacent to nicely upgraded eat-in kitchen-engineered stone countertops, stainless appliances, staggered Bordeaux-stained maple cabinets w/rollouts & sliding glass door to front courtyd. Open floor plan, large tile throughout, carpet in bedrms. M bedrm sliding door to cov/d patio. 2nd bedrm & bath across house from master suite. Den has sofa bed. Beautiful private, fenced backyd w/small grass area & cov/d patio. Garage, ext/d 4ft, has some cabinets for tenants' use. CLOSE proximity to Kiva Club. Leased thru Dec 2018. . Owner using Jan-Apr 2019. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The new Mita Club with additional community amenities has recently opened. Easy access to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have any available units?
27937 N 130TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have?
Some of 27937 N 130TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27937 N 130TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27937 N 130TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27937 N 130TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27937 N 130TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27937 N 130TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27937 N 130TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College