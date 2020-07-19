27937 N 130TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1635 SF. Open floor plan. Great room adjacent to nicely upgraded eat-in kitchen-engineered stone countertops, stainless appliances, staggered Bordeaux-stained maple cabinets w/rollouts & sliding glass door to front courtyd. Open floor plan, large tile throughout, carpet in bedrms. M bedrm sliding door to cov/d patio. 2nd bedrm & bath across house from master suite. Den has sofa bed. Beautiful private, fenced backyd w/small grass area & cov/d patio. Garage, ext/d 4ft, has some cabinets for tenants' use. CLOSE proximity to Kiva Club. Leased thru Dec 2018. . Owner using Jan-Apr 2019. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The new Mita Club with additional community amenities has recently opened. Easy access to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.