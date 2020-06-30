27315 North 84th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal ceiling fan basketball court microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home. Indoor Sound Intercom System! Washer/Dryer! Large Lot with Basketball Court!



A must-see, beautiful 2-story home on a huge lot. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, fully stocked kitchen, indoor sound intercom system, large backyard with private basketball court, washer/dryer, master suite and more!



Features:

-Built in 2002

-Fully stocked kitchen with island, granite countertops, fridge, microwave, garbage disposal and oven

-Indoor sound intercom system

-Master suite with double sinks, tub and shower

-Full office with built-in desk

-Ceiling fans

-Carpet and vinyl flooring

-Blinds and window treatments

-Washer/dryer included

-Large backyard with basketball court

-Desert landscaping

-Assistive animals only