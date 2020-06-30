All apartments in Peoria
27315 North 84th Dr

27315 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27315 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
ceiling fan
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home. Indoor Sound Intercom System! Washer/Dryer! Large Lot with Basketball Court!

A must-see, beautiful 2-story home on a huge lot. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, fully stocked kitchen, indoor sound intercom system, large backyard with private basketball court, washer/dryer, master suite and more!

Features:
-Built in 2002
-Fully stocked kitchen with island, granite countertops, fridge, microwave, garbage disposal and oven
-Indoor sound intercom system
-Master suite with double sinks, tub and shower
-Full office with built-in desk
-Ceiling fans
-Carpet and vinyl flooring
-Blinds and window treatments
-Washer/dryer included
-Large backyard with basketball court
-Desert landscaping
-Assistive animals only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27315 North 84th Dr have any available units?
27315 North 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27315 North 84th Dr have?
Some of 27315 North 84th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27315 North 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27315 North 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27315 North 84th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 27315 North 84th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27315 North 84th Dr offer parking?
No, 27315 North 84th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 27315 North 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27315 North 84th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27315 North 84th Dr have a pool?
No, 27315 North 84th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 27315 North 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 27315 North 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27315 North 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 27315 North 84th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

