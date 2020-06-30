27315 North 84th Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home. Indoor Sound Intercom System! Washer/Dryer! Large Lot with Basketball Court!
A must-see, beautiful 2-story home on a huge lot. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, fully stocked kitchen, indoor sound intercom system, large backyard with private basketball court, washer/dryer, master suite and more!
Features:
-Built in 2002
-Fully stocked kitchen with island, granite countertops, fridge, microwave, garbage disposal and oven
-Indoor sound intercom system
-Master suite with double sinks, tub and shower
-Full office with built-in desk
-Ceiling fans
-Carpet and vinyl flooring
-Blinds and window treatments
-Washer/dryer included
-Large backyard with basketball court
-Desert landscaping
-Assistive animals only