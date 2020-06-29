All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

22403 N 99TH Lane

22403 99th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22403 99th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Single Story House in popular community! It is a hidden gem shining in the darkness, Bright, Sharp, Clean! Ready to move into! Lots of upgrades, Huge kitchen island, Granite countertops, , SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded 42'' kitchen cabinets, Gas cooktop, Double oven, Upgraded tiles with no carpet, , Water softener,, R/O system, Solar panel system that the landlord pays for $137/month, so a new tenant can enjoy great benefit for very low electric bill, $20-30 even in hot summer weather, Great view in backyard through fence, Community park with walking trails, Concrete in backyard, BBQ grill, Close to community center which offers amenities such as swimming pool, Very quiet and convenient location, Please go to see it in a hurry and take it before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22403 N 99TH Lane have any available units?
22403 N 99TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 22403 N 99TH Lane have?
Some of 22403 N 99TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22403 N 99TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22403 N 99TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22403 N 99TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22403 N 99TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 22403 N 99TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22403 N 99TH Lane offers parking.
Does 22403 N 99TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22403 N 99TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22403 N 99TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22403 N 99TH Lane has a pool.
Does 22403 N 99TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 22403 N 99TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22403 N 99TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22403 N 99TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

