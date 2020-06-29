22403 N 99TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Single Story House in popular community! It is a hidden gem shining in the darkness, Bright, Sharp, Clean! Ready to move into! Lots of upgrades, Huge kitchen island, Granite countertops, , SS Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded 42'' kitchen cabinets, Gas cooktop, Double oven, Upgraded tiles with no carpet, , Water softener,, R/O system, Solar panel system that the landlord pays for $137/month, so a new tenant can enjoy great benefit for very low electric bill, $20-30 even in hot summer weather, Great view in backyard through fence, Community park with walking trails, Concrete in backyard, BBQ grill, Close to community center which offers amenities such as swimming pool, Very quiet and convenient location, Please go to see it in a hurry and take it before it is gone!