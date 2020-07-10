21964 N 98th Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Single Level Home in Peoria Meadows Community with RESORT POOL/SPA & SOLAR !! - Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath single-level home in esteemed Meadows Community in Peoria. The designer kitchen boasts brown cabinetry w/ distinctive 4 crown molding, decorative custom backsplash, exquisite knobs & pulls. The kitchen includes upgraded cabinets and kitchen sink & pull-out faucet. Stylish granite countertops along w/ stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator add to the richness of this kitchen. Flooring includes extensive tile flooring, neutral plush carpet & upgraded pad. Bathrooms include cultured marble sinks w/ decorative backsplashes, upgraded Eva faucets & bath 3 has a shower ILO of a tub shower combo.



Other featured items include a master bedroom extension, 12' multi-slide door leading to a large covered patio, mirror bi-pass closet doors, upgraded interior door hardware, 4" baseboards, upgraded coach lights, soft water and RO system, flood lights and 2" faux wood window blinds are some of the unique touches built into this amazingly functional energy efficient home! FULL SOLAR PACKAGE included !!



Minimum 1 year lease. Peoria Rental Tax added to lease amount. Cleaning Deposit $300, Pet Deposit $250. Nominal APS Bill to be paid by tenant each month.



City of Peoria has been voted as the # 1 city to live in Arizona. Best schools include BASIS, CANDEO & GREAT HEARTS ACADEMY. Liberty High School right across this community. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants.



The Meadows community amenities include a pool & spa, basketball court, sand volleyball & pickle ball courts, amphitheater & children's playground!



