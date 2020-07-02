All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
21374 N 77th Ln 21241284
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

21374 N 77th Ln 21241284

21374 North 77th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21374 North 77th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 3 Bath, 2 Story with tons of room! You Won't Want to Pass up This Home! RYAN 602-400-5090 - Riverstone Estates

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath with loft. One bedroom downstairs, oversize lot. This home is light and bright, just needs you, look today move tomorrow.New Paint & Carpet. Close to Arrowhead mall Loop 101 schools shopping and a community park!

Qualifications are simple! Give our Leasing Department a call to schedule a private tour or for more details! You could even have keys today!

Peoria Unified School District

Directions: Take Deer Valley Rd to 87th Ave. Lone Cactus Dr E. 77th Ln S.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4937629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have any available units?
21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 currently offering any rent specials?
21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 is pet friendly.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 offer parking?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not offer parking.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have a pool?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not have a pool.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have accessible units?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not have accessible units.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21374 N 77th Ln 21241284 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College