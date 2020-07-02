21374 N 77th Ln 21241284

Amenities
4 Bed 3 Bath, 2 Story with tons of room! You Won't Want to Pass up This Home! RYAN 602-400-5090 - Riverstone Estates
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath with loft. One bedroom downstairs, oversize lot. This home is light and bright, just needs you, look today move tomorrow.New Paint & Carpet. Close to Arrowhead mall Loop 101 schools shopping and a community park!
Qualifications are simple! Give our Leasing Department a call to schedule a private tour or for more details! You could even have keys today!
Peoria Unified School District
Directions: Take Deer Valley Rd to 87th Ave. Lone Cactus Dr E. 77th Ln S.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE4937629)