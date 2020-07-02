All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

21335 N 77th Ln

21335 North 77th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21335 North 77th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This immaculate home was built new in 2010 with upgrades throughout! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den/office with over 2200 sqft! Home has extra wide hallway with a split floorplan. Diagonal tile, carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, staggered cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen island with breakfast bar and breakfast nook near the kitchen. Open floorplan to tiled great room with formal dining area. Master Suite has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, private water-closet, and large walk-in closet. Grassy backyard with a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21335 N 77th Ln have any available units?
21335 N 77th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21335 N 77th Ln have?
Some of 21335 N 77th Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21335 N 77th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21335 N 77th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21335 N 77th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21335 N 77th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21335 N 77th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21335 N 77th Ln offers parking.
Does 21335 N 77th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21335 N 77th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21335 N 77th Ln have a pool?
No, 21335 N 77th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21335 N 77th Ln have accessible units?
No, 21335 N 77th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21335 N 77th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21335 N 77th Ln has units with dishwashers.
