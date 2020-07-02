21335 N 77th Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This immaculate home was built new in 2010 with upgrades throughout! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den/office with over 2200 sqft! Home has extra wide hallway with a split floorplan. Diagonal tile, carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, staggered cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen island with breakfast bar and breakfast nook near the kitchen. Open floorplan to tiled great room with formal dining area. Master Suite has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, private water-closet, and large walk-in closet. Grassy backyard with a covered patio.