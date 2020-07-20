All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20732 N 100TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20732 N 100TH Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

20732 N 100TH Lane

20732 North 100th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20732 North 100th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean and bright 4 bedroom 2 bath single story house in highly desirable Parkridge community. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings,highlighted by a combined living room and dining area with large windows overlooking the backyard. Large kitchen has an island, with plenty of cabinet and counter spaces. There is also a separate family room and breakfast nook with lots of windows. Laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. Ceiling fan in every room. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping withautomatic watering system. No smoking. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20732 N 100TH Lane have any available units?
20732 N 100TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20732 N 100TH Lane have?
Some of 20732 N 100TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20732 N 100TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20732 N 100TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20732 N 100TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20732 N 100TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20732 N 100TH Lane offer parking?
No, 20732 N 100TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20732 N 100TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20732 N 100TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20732 N 100TH Lane have a pool?
No, 20732 N 100TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20732 N 100TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 20732 N 100TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20732 N 100TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20732 N 100TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College