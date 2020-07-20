20732 N 100TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very clean and bright 4 bedroom 2 bath single story house in highly desirable Parkridge community. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings,highlighted by a combined living room and dining area with large windows overlooking the backyard. Large kitchen has an island, with plenty of cabinet and counter spaces. There is also a separate family room and breakfast nook with lots of windows. Laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. Ceiling fan in every room. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping withautomatic watering system. No smoking. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.