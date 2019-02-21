20620 N 103RD Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

55 And Up Community-''NO SHOWING TILL MID JUNE ''Great Open Floor Plan, SUPER CLEAN, Great Room Open Floor Plan, Split Master bedroom has Dual sinks and walk-in closet. 20x20 Porcelain tile in the right areas, Stain Master Carpet in bedrooms, Neutral colors, Nice Patio, low maintenance back yard, Orange and lemon tree, 2 RV gates, Washer & Dryer hook-ups only , Refrigerator. Nice Corner lot,2-3 Blocks from Community Pool and Spa, There are 4 community pools, walking paths, 2 rec centers,tennis,work out gym, and many other activities. Adult 55+ community.One resident must be 55+; no permanent residents allowed under 18. Renter pays utilities APS,SWG,Peoria water/Trash and .018 sales tax mo.