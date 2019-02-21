All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20620 N 103RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20620 N 103RD Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

20620 N 103RD Avenue

20620 North 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20620 North 103rd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
55 And Up Community-''NO SHOWING TILL MID JUNE ''Great Open Floor Plan, SUPER CLEAN, Great Room Open Floor Plan, Split Master bedroom has Dual sinks and walk-in closet. 20x20 Porcelain tile in the right areas, Stain Master Carpet in bedrooms, Neutral colors, Nice Patio, low maintenance back yard, Orange and lemon tree, 2 RV gates, Washer & Dryer hook-ups only , Refrigerator. Nice Corner lot,2-3 Blocks from Community Pool and Spa, There are 4 community pools, walking paths, 2 rec centers,tennis,work out gym, and many other activities. Adult 55+ community.One resident must be 55+; no permanent residents allowed under 18. Renter pays utilities APS,SWG,Peoria water/Trash and .018 sales tax mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have any available units?
20620 N 103RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have?
Some of 20620 N 103RD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20620 N 103RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20620 N 103RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20620 N 103RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20620 N 103RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20620 N 103RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20620 N 103RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20620 N 103RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20620 N 103RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20620 N 103RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20620 N 103RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College