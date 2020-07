Amenities

This is a great home in a terrific neighborhood. Located on a quiet interior north/south lot. Popular floor plan with neutral colors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, gas fireplace, spacious master bedroom with bay window. Master bath has double sinks and a seperate tub and shower. Covered patio, large backyard and beautiful palm trees. Located in the highly sought after Fletcher Heights community, near schools, community parks and easy access to the loop 101. Sorry no pets!