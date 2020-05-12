19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Bright and open one bedroom condo in 55+ gated Village Square. Perfect location in the middle of Westbrook Village. Enjoy all of the amenities: private complex pool, spa, bbq area, community pools, tennis, golf, fitness center, horseshoe pits, rec centers (2), library, pickleball, pottery studio, bocce ball, computer room. The list is too long to mention it all. Covered parking stall, private storage area. Brand new stove, microwave, refrigerator being installed this week! In unit washer/dryer and first level unit. Grounds are maintained beautifully with grass, tall trees, mature landscaping, fountains, etc.