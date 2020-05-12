All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway

19400 North Westbrook Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

19400 North Westbrook Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Bright and open one bedroom condo in 55+ gated Village Square. Perfect location in the middle of Westbrook Village. Enjoy all of the amenities: private complex pool, spa, bbq area, community pools, tennis, golf, fitness center, horseshoe pits, rec centers (2), library, pickleball, pottery studio, bocce ball, computer room. The list is too long to mention it all. Covered parking stall, private storage area. Brand new stove, microwave, refrigerator being installed this week! In unit washer/dryer and first level unit. Grounds are maintained beautifully with grass, tall trees, mature landscaping, fountains, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have any available units?
19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have?
Some of 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway offers parking.
Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway has a pool.
Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19400 N WESTBROOK Parkway has units with dishwashers.
