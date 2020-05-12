All apartments in Peoria
17458 North 92nd Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:18 PM

17458 North 92nd Avenue

17458 North 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17458 North 92nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**

Beautiful brand new two-story 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly sought after community Travata! New high end tile in all the right places! House is completely updated! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, the fridge is included too! Washer and Dryer included! Home includes water softener, reverse osmosis, security door, epoxy floor in the garage, side yard and in the porch for easy maintenance! Full garage cabinets up to the ceiling. Front landscaping is included in rent, HOA takes care of it. This community is close to fine dining, minutes from shopping and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have any available units?
17458 North 92nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have?
Some of 17458 North 92nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17458 North 92nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17458 North 92nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17458 North 92nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17458 North 92nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17458 North 92nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17458 North 92nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 17458 North 92nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17458 North 92nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17458 North 92nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17458 North 92nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
