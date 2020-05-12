17458 North 92nd Avenue

Amenities

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**



Beautiful brand new two-story 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly sought after community Travata! New high end tile in all the right places! House is completely updated! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, the fridge is included too! Washer and Dryer included! Home includes water softener, reverse osmosis, security door, epoxy floor in the garage, side yard and in the porch for easy maintenance! Full garage cabinets up to the ceiling. Front landscaping is included in rent, HOA takes care of it. This community is close to fine dining, minutes from shopping and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



