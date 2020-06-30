All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

16589 N 91ST DR

16589 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16589 North 91st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16589 N 91ST DR Available 01/16/20 BEAUTIFUL 3BED, 2BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR 91ST AVE & BELL RD - HOME IS LOCATED IN GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. HAS DOUBLE DOORS TO MASTER BEDROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, RV PARKING, MULTI PANE WINDOWS, CORNER LOT. NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE3124881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16589 N 91ST DR have any available units?
16589 N 91ST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 16589 N 91ST DR currently offering any rent specials?
16589 N 91ST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16589 N 91ST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 16589 N 91ST DR is pet friendly.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR offer parking?
Yes, 16589 N 91ST DR offers parking.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16589 N 91ST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR have a pool?
No, 16589 N 91ST DR does not have a pool.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR have accessible units?
No, 16589 N 91ST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16589 N 91ST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16589 N 91ST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16589 N 91ST DR does not have units with air conditioning.

