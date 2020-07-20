15825 N 74th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Peoria home in gated community. This home features many upgrades including all tile on the first floor, upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans in each room, two tone paint and upgraded carpeting upstairs. Separate living room, family room and dining areas. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, separate pantry, electric range, and dishwasher. Master suite includes separate bath and double sinks. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Desert landscaping for easy maintenance and community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.