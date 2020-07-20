All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

15825 N 74th Avenue

15825 North 74th Avenue
Location

15825 North 74th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Peoria home in gated community. This home features many upgrades including all tile on the first floor, upgraded window blinds, ceiling fans in each room, two tone paint and upgraded carpeting upstairs. Separate living room, family room and dining areas. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, separate pantry, electric range, and dishwasher. Master suite includes separate bath and double sinks. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Desert landscaping for easy maintenance and community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 N 74th Avenue have any available units?
15825 N 74th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15825 N 74th Avenue have?
Some of 15825 N 74th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 N 74th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15825 N 74th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 N 74th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15825 N 74th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15825 N 74th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15825 N 74th Avenue offers parking.
Does 15825 N 74th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15825 N 74th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 N 74th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15825 N 74th Avenue has a pool.
Does 15825 N 74th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15825 N 74th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 N 74th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15825 N 74th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
