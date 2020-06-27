15355 N 87TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property will not last long! Lovely north west valley home featuring 3-bedrooms, 2-bath , 2-car garage with sparkling backyard pool! Newer carpet (2017), professional landscaping just completed, & lease includes monthly pool service! Home rents with all appliances & washer / dryer! Located in the city of Peoria & very convenient to great schools, parks, Arrowhead Mall, Spring Training baseball, P83 all within the lovely Vistas at Desert Harbor subdivision neighborhood. Small pets welcomed (25 lbs or less). Renters insurance required.