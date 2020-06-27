All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
15355 N 87TH Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

15355 N 87TH Avenue

15355 North 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15355 North 87th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property will not last long! Lovely north west valley home featuring 3-bedrooms, 2-bath , 2-car garage with sparkling backyard pool! Newer carpet (2017), professional landscaping just completed, & lease includes monthly pool service! Home rents with all appliances & washer / dryer! Located in the city of Peoria & very convenient to great schools, parks, Arrowhead Mall, Spring Training baseball, P83 all within the lovely Vistas at Desert Harbor subdivision neighborhood. Small pets welcomed (25 lbs or less). Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have any available units?
15355 N 87TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have?
Some of 15355 N 87TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15355 N 87TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15355 N 87TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15355 N 87TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15355 N 87TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15355 N 87TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15355 N 87TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15355 N 87TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15355 N 87TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15355 N 87TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15355 N 87TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

