13380 N 87th Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

13380 N 87th Dr

13380 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13380 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful and immaculate home is located in a quiet, gated community and is now ready for you to call home! The home features a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cherry cabinetry and tile floors. The exterior is beautifully designed and easy to maintain with a few mature shrubs and trees, plus a grassy section and covered patio in the back. Additional features include an attached two-car garage, ceiling fans, upgraded wood blinds and a master suite with dual sinks, separate tub/shower and a large walk-in closet. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5415604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13380 N 87th Dr have any available units?
13380 N 87th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13380 N 87th Dr have?
Some of 13380 N 87th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13380 N 87th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13380 N 87th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13380 N 87th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13380 N 87th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13380 N 87th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13380 N 87th Dr offers parking.
Does 13380 N 87th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13380 N 87th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13380 N 87th Dr have a pool?
No, 13380 N 87th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13380 N 87th Dr have accessible units?
No, 13380 N 87th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13380 N 87th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13380 N 87th Dr has units with dishwashers.

