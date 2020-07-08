13380 N 87th Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful and immaculate home is located in a quiet, gated community and is now ready for you to call home! The home features a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cherry cabinetry and tile floors. The exterior is beautifully designed and easy to maintain with a few mature shrubs and trees, plus a grassy section and covered patio in the back. Additional features include an attached two-car garage, ceiling fans, upgraded wood blinds and a master suite with dual sinks, separate tub/shower and a large walk-in closet. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5415604)