13165 N 80TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Located close to the desireable P83 district, this 2 story home has a unique floorplan that includes 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms! The first floor has vaulted ceiling in the great room and kitchen which leads to the living room and cozy fireplace. The kitchen looks right into the living room also adding to the spacious floorplan. The 2nd floor is home to all the bedrooms and a loft that opens to the great room! The exterior of this home is just as spacious as the inside with it's oversized lot and large pool! ***No Housing Vouchers*** If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit www.findahouse4rent.com