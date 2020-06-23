All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
13165 N 80TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13165 N 80TH Drive

13165 North 80th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13165 North 80th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located close to the desireable P83 district, this 2 story home has a unique floorplan that includes 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms! The first floor has vaulted ceiling in the great room and kitchen which leads to the living room and cozy fireplace. The kitchen looks right into the living room also adding to the spacious floorplan. The 2nd floor is home to all the bedrooms and a loft that opens to the great room! The exterior of this home is just as spacious as the inside with it's oversized lot and large pool! ***No Housing Vouchers*** If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit www.findahouse4rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 N 80TH Drive have any available units?
13165 N 80TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13165 N 80TH Drive have?
Some of 13165 N 80TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13165 N 80TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13165 N 80TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 N 80TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13165 N 80TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13165 N 80TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13165 N 80TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 13165 N 80TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13165 N 80TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 N 80TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13165 N 80TH Drive has a pool.
Does 13165 N 80TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13165 N 80TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 N 80TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 N 80TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
