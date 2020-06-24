All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 13049 W STEED Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
13049 W STEED Ridge
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

13049 W STEED Ridge

13049 West Steed Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13049 West Steed Ridge Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Please see calendar for limited dates available. Not available in 2020! Civitas model on an oversized greenbelt lot. Enter through a sail-shaded and landscaped courtyard, just before stepping into this very spacious and open home. The home features tile throughout and in the kitchen you will find stainless appliances with built in oven and microwave, gas stove top, and granite counters. Master Bedroom features a king size bed, with tons of windows that allows natural light into the room. In the remodeled master bath you will find granite vanities, tile surround in the walk in shower with new frosted glass door. In the backyard you will find privacy on an oversized lot that backs to a beautiful greenbelt. Jun - Sep rent is $1850 per month and tenant reimburses all utilities. Security deposit: $1850
Nov and Dec $2650 per month utilities included with caps of $150 for electricity, $100 for water, and $60 for gas. There is a 1.8% tax on all leases. Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 W STEED Ridge have any available units?
13049 W STEED Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13049 W STEED Ridge have?
Some of 13049 W STEED Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13049 W STEED Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
13049 W STEED Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 W STEED Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 13049 W STEED Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13049 W STEED Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 13049 W STEED Ridge offers parking.
Does 13049 W STEED Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 W STEED Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 W STEED Ridge have a pool?
No, 13049 W STEED Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 13049 W STEED Ridge have accessible units?
No, 13049 W STEED Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 W STEED Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13049 W STEED Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College