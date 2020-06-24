13049 W STEED Ridge

Amenities

Please see calendar for limited dates available. Not available in 2020! Civitas model on an oversized greenbelt lot. Enter through a sail-shaded and landscaped courtyard, just before stepping into this very spacious and open home. The home features tile throughout and in the kitchen you will find stainless appliances with built in oven and microwave, gas stove top, and granite counters. Master Bedroom features a king size bed, with tons of windows that allows natural light into the room. In the remodeled master bath you will find granite vanities, tile surround in the walk in shower with new frosted glass door. In the backyard you will find privacy on an oversized lot that backs to a beautiful greenbelt. Jun - Sep rent is $1850 per month and tenant reimburses all utilities. Security deposit: $1850

Nov and Dec $2650 per month utilities included with caps of $150 for electricity, $100 for water, and $60 for gas. There is a 1.8% tax on all leases. Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent.