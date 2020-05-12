12985 N 88TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available today! Fantastic move in ready clean, spacious home located in a gated community also in a cul-de-sac. New Paint & Carpet. The property has easy maintenance landscaping front & backyard. Children friendly neighborhood, gated community with grass play areas. Master bathroom suite features double sinks, walk in closets. Kitchen is a great room concept, fun to entertain, furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and storage pantry. Laundry room is located inside, washer, and dryer are included. Easy to view.