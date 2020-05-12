All apartments in Peoria
Location

12985 North 88th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available today! Fantastic move in ready clean, spacious home located in a gated community also in a cul-de-sac. New Paint & Carpet. The property has easy maintenance landscaping front & backyard. Children friendly neighborhood, gated community with grass play areas. Master bathroom suite features double sinks, walk in closets. Kitchen is a great room concept, fun to entertain, furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and storage pantry. Laundry room is located inside, washer, and dryer are included. Easy to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have any available units?
12985 N 88TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have?
Some of 12985 N 88TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12985 N 88TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12985 N 88TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12985 N 88TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12985 N 88TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 12985 N 88TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12985 N 88TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12985 N 88TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12985 N 88TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12985 N 88TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12985 N 88TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
