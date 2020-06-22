All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12959 North 88th Drive

12959 North 88th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12959 North 88th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This home is located in the gorgeous charming community of Baskett Farms in Peoria. Privacy is just one of the many exquisite features of this home that is located in a cul de sac and has its own two car garage. Built in 2006 it has two floors that are spacious and very well kept with hardwood floors and granite countertops. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances . It has a serene outdoor space that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona nights. Home is close to all major shopping schools restaurants and more. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TERESA TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS LOVELY HOME! 602-999-6890 LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12959 North 88th Drive have any available units?
12959 North 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12959 North 88th Drive have?
Some of 12959 North 88th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12959 North 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12959 North 88th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12959 North 88th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12959 North 88th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12959 North 88th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12959 North 88th Drive does offer parking.
Does 12959 North 88th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12959 North 88th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12959 North 88th Drive have a pool?
No, 12959 North 88th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12959 North 88th Drive have accessible units?
No, 12959 North 88th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12959 North 88th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12959 North 88th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
