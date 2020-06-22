12959 North 88th Drive

Amenities

This home is located in the gorgeous charming community of Baskett Farms in Peoria. Privacy is just one of the many exquisite features of this home that is located in a cul de sac and has its own two car garage. Built in 2006 it has two floors that are spacious and very well kept with hardwood floors and granite countertops. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances . It has a serene outdoor space that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona nights. Home is close to all major shopping schools restaurants and more. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TERESA TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS LOVELY HOME! 602-999-6890 LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE