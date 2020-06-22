This home is located in the gorgeous charming community of Baskett Farms in Peoria. Privacy is just one of the many exquisite features of this home that is located in a cul de sac and has its own two car garage. Built in 2006 it has two floors that are spacious and very well kept with hardwood floors and granite countertops. The kitchen also features stainless steel appliances . It has a serene outdoor space that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona nights. Home is close to all major shopping schools restaurants and more. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TERESA TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS LOVELY HOME! 602-999-6890 LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12959 North 88th Drive have any available units?
12959 North 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12959 North 88th Drive have?
Some of 12959 North 88th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12959 North 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12959 North 88th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.