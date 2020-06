Amenities

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym pool putting green hot tub tennis court

12818 W. Desert Mirage Drive Available 05/22/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN VISTANCIA! - 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS 3 FULL BATHS! LARGE LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE, GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS, LARGE BACKYARD WITH BRICK PATIO AND PUTTING GREEN, ENJOY VISTANCIA'S COMMUNITY POOL & SPA, WATER SLIDES, BASKETBALL GYM, TENNIS COURTS, OBSERVATION TOWER AND WALKING TRAILS-FEES APPLY* DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME**TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 5/31/19**TENANTS RIGHTS APPLY** AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 6/17/19**AGENTS MUST ACCOMPANY THEIR CLIENTS TO VIEW THE PROPERTY**VERIFY APPLIANCES WITH TENANTS** PHOTOS ARE FROM LAST LISTING* **SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH $405 PET DEPOSIT-NO CATS ALLOWED**WORK IN PROGRESS**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3350198)