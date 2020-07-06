All apartments in Peoria
12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive

12703 West Desert Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12703 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available NOW! Come get this 4 Bedroom, 3 FULL bathroom recently painted home before it's gone. Tile in all the right places. One bedroom & bathroom split from others. Perfect for guests or an office. Tile in all the right places. Kitchen has SS appliances, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet & counter space & double door pantry for plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to formal dining & family room, perfect entertaining space. Large Master suite & master bath has double sinks & walk in shower. Beautiful wood blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Easy to care for lot with covered patio out back. Minutes from Lake Pleasant and Upscale dining & shopping. Great schools & community rec center. Come see what Vistancia has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have any available units?
12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have?
Some of 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive offer parking?
No, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

