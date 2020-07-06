12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive

Amenities

Available NOW! Come get this 4 Bedroom, 3 FULL bathroom recently painted home before it's gone. Tile in all the right places. One bedroom & bathroom split from others. Perfect for guests or an office. Tile in all the right places. Kitchen has SS appliances, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet & counter space & double door pantry for plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to formal dining & family room, perfect entertaining space. Large Master suite & master bath has double sinks & walk in shower. Beautiful wood blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Easy to care for lot with covered patio out back. Minutes from Lake Pleasant and Upscale dining & shopping. Great schools & community rec center. Come see what Vistancia has to offer!