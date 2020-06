12657 W FETLOCK Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

A BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED VACATION HOME, WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, DEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM. ALL THE UPGRADES WITH GRAITE, CABINETS, DISHES; POTS AND PANS. KITCHEN HAS A LARGE BAR WITH SEPERATE EAT IN KITCHEN. A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A LARGE SIZE BATHROOM AND WALK-IN SHOWER. THERE IS A SEPERATE CASITA AVAILABLE WITH A LARGE COVERED PATIO AREA. THE BACKYARD HAS MATURE TREES AND PLANTS FOR PRIVACY WITH COVERED PATIO AND BUILT-IN BBQ AREA. JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES! PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILABLE DATES. THIS HOME HAS SOLAR.