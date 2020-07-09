12619 W ASHBY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances, a center island, plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a covered patio and gorgeous yard for outdoor fun and entertainment.