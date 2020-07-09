All apartments in Peoria
12619 W ASHBY Drive

12619 West Ashby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12619 West Ashby Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances, a center island, plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a covered patio and gorgeous yard for outdoor fun and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have any available units?
12619 W ASHBY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have?
Some of 12619 W ASHBY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12619 W ASHBY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12619 W ASHBY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 W ASHBY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12619 W ASHBY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive offer parking?
No, 12619 W ASHBY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12619 W ASHBY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have a pool?
No, 12619 W ASHBY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have accessible units?
No, 12619 W ASHBY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 W ASHBY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12619 W ASHBY Drive has units with dishwashers.

