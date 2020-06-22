12472 W Hummingbird Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available September 15, 2019! HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. VIEWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED WITH CURRENT TENANTS. HOME WILL NOT FURNISHED. Home comes with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Stainless Appliances, Master has Walk In Showers & Closets, 9ft Ceilings, Tile throughout 1st level, 1 inch Faux Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, 2 car Garages. No pets and no smoking allowed.



Fees include: one time admin Fee $125, $1950 deposit, and $56.10 taxes per month.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***