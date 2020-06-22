All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

12472 W Hummingbird Ter

12472 West Hummingbird Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12472 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September 15, 2019! HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. VIEWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED WITH CURRENT TENANTS. HOME WILL NOT FURNISHED. Home comes with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Stainless Appliances, Master has Walk In Showers & Closets, 9ft Ceilings, Tile throughout 1st level, 1 inch Faux Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, 2 car Garages. No pets and no smoking allowed.

Fees include: one time admin Fee $125, $1950 deposit, and $56.10 taxes per month.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have any available units?
12472 W Hummingbird Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have?
Some of 12472 W Hummingbird Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12472 W Hummingbird Ter currently offering any rent specials?
12472 W Hummingbird Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12472 W Hummingbird Ter pet-friendly?
No, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter offer parking?
Yes, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter does offer parking.
Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have a pool?
No, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter does not have a pool.
Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have accessible units?
No, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 12472 W Hummingbird Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12472 W Hummingbird Ter has units with dishwashers.
