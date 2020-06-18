All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:32 AM

12439 W Morning Vista Lane

12439 West Moring Vista Drive · (623) 986-0987
Location

12439 West Moring Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm. Granite slab counters in kitchen & master bath. Stainless built-in appls. Walk-in closets w/organizing systems in bedrms. More beautiful features thru-out! Very private backyd w/ grass & lush landscaping, pavered covered patio, fire pit, BBQ grill, with no neighbor behind. Garage w/epoxy floor, storage cabinets. Tapestry streets are pavered! Jan-Apr $3,200/mo, Nov-Dec $2300/mo, May-Oct $2,000/mo. Utilities incl. up to $300/mo, overage paid by Tenant. Minimum of 3 mos. rental required. *Not avail. Feb-Apr. 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have any available units?
12439 W Morning Vista Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have?
Some of 12439 W Morning Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12439 W Morning Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12439 W Morning Vista Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12439 W Morning Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane does offer parking.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
