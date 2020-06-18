12439 W Morning Vista Lane

Amenities
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm. Granite slab counters in kitchen & master bath. Stainless built-in appls. Walk-in closets w/organizing systems in bedrms. More beautiful features thru-out! Very private backyd w/ grass & lush landscaping, pavered covered patio, fire pit, BBQ grill, with no neighbor behind. Garage w/epoxy floor, storage cabinets. Tapestry streets are pavered! Jan-Apr $3,200/mo, Nov-Dec $2300/mo, May-Oct $2,000/mo. Utilities incl. up to $300/mo, overage paid by Tenant. Minimum of 3 mos. rental required. *Not avail. Feb-Apr. 2021.*