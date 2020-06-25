All apartments in Peoria
12379 W BENT TREE Drive
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:05 PM

12379 W BENT TREE Drive

12379 West Bent Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12379 West Bent Tree Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to a very well maintained Civitas model.Enjoy the Trilogy lifestyle for 6 months, 1 year or more. Just steps from the Kiva Club and through the golf course. You'll find a generously sized kitchen with a large island, a breakfast nook & gas cooking, sure to please any seasoned Chef. The generous master bath includes his and her vanities & a spacious shower. This home features a versatile den which can be used as an office, studio or an additional guest room. Dog door from den to an enclosed dog run for the furry family members. Enjoy entertaining in the south facing back yard and room for a pool if you choose. Trilogy Kiva Club has Heated Pool/Spa, Art Fitness/Aerobics Center, Billiards, Ballroom, Activity Room & More. Available Furnished or not. TV's &DirecTV service included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have any available units?
12379 W BENT TREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have?
Some of 12379 W BENT TREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12379 W BENT TREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12379 W BENT TREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12379 W BENT TREE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive offers parking.
Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive has a pool.
Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12379 W BENT TREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12379 W BENT TREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
