12379 W BENT TREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to a very well maintained Civitas model.Enjoy the Trilogy lifestyle for 6 months, 1 year or more. Just steps from the Kiva Club and through the golf course. You'll find a generously sized kitchen with a large island, a breakfast nook & gas cooking, sure to please any seasoned Chef. The generous master bath includes his and her vanities & a spacious shower. This home features a versatile den which can be used as an office, studio or an additional guest room. Dog door from den to an enclosed dog run for the furry family members. Enjoy entertaining in the south facing back yard and room for a pool if you choose. Trilogy Kiva Club has Heated Pool/Spa, Art Fitness/Aerobics Center, Billiards, Ballroom, Activity Room & More. Available Furnished or not. TV's &DirecTV service included