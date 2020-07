Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

A HARD TO FIND 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. THE PROPERTY HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE IN ALL OF THE BEDROOMS. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES ARE IN PLACE INCLUDING THE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND THE GLENDALE STADIUM. THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING SERVICES. HURRY, THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!