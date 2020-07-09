Beautiful property is MOVE IN READY! Marvelous open floor plan, not one but TWO master bedrooms, with a large living space. Features tile throughout and a gorgeous updated kitchen. Don't miss out on this one it won't last long!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11740 N 80TH Drive have any available units?
11740 N 80TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11740 N 80TH Drive have?
Some of 11740 N 80TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 N 80TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11740 N 80TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.