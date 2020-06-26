11547 N 85TH Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath , Walk to schools and park! Available now. 3 car garage with work bench and lots of storage. Convenient to 101 freeway and Arrowhead Mall. Cooler east facing back yard that backs up to a farmer's field. Beautiful and desirable neighborhood of Silver Creek. New carpet and paint 6 months ago. Front courtyard. Easy to maintain yard. Huge private back patio with fan and citrus. Large master with crown molding and walk-in closet. Large master bath with separate tub and shower.