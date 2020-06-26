All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 11547 N 85TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11547 N 85TH Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

11547 N 85TH Drive

11547 North 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11547 North 85th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath , Walk to schools and park! Available now. 3 car garage with work bench and lots of storage. Convenient to 101 freeway and Arrowhead Mall. Cooler east facing back yard that backs up to a farmer's field. Beautiful and desirable neighborhood of Silver Creek. New carpet and paint 6 months ago. Front courtyard. Easy to maintain yard. Huge private back patio with fan and citrus. Large master with crown molding and walk-in closet. Large master bath with separate tub and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11547 N 85TH Drive have any available units?
11547 N 85TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11547 N 85TH Drive have?
Some of 11547 N 85TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11547 N 85TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11547 N 85TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11547 N 85TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11547 N 85TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11547 N 85TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11547 N 85TH Drive offers parking.
Does 11547 N 85TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11547 N 85TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11547 N 85TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11547 N 85TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11547 N 85TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11547 N 85TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11547 N 85TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11547 N 85TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College