11301 North 92nd Avenue

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities garage

wow! cute, clean and cozy peoria 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, all tile floors, fireplace, split master, premium over sized lot with tool shed storage, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.