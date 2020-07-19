All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11301 North 92nd Avenue

11301 North 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11301 North 92nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
wow! cute, clean and cozy peoria 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, all tile floors, fireplace, split master, premium over sized lot with tool shed storage, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have any available units?
11301 North 92nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 11301 North 92nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11301 North 92nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 North 92nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11301 North 92nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 North 92nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 North 92nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
