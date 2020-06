Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Move-In Ready 4+ Loft Bedroom Home with 2.5 Bathrooms is just what you are looking for if you have a large family. We are looking for a top notch tenant, for a long term lease. This home has a nice size backyard; Covered Patio; Multi-pane Windows; Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances; inside laundry includes washer and dryer (if needed) 2 car garage; Large Loft; MASTER IS DOWNSTAIRS;