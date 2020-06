10866 W VENTANA Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLE VENTANA LAKES ADULT (55+) COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS. THIS HOME FEATURES UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM EXITS ONTO ENCLOSED PATIO. MAST BATH HAS GRANITE W/DUAL SINK VANITY. SPLIT 2ND & 3RD BEDROOM AND REMODELED HALL BATH. LARGE GREAT ROOM & DINING AREA. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED EASY CARE FRONT & BACK YARD WITH MATURE PLANTS & TREES.2 CAR GARAGE HAS BUILT-IN STORAGE CABINETS. THERE IS A $100. NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING & $200. OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE. VENTANA LAKES COMMUNITY FEATURES A BUSY ACTIVITY CENTER, TENNIS, POOL, GYM AND MUCH MORE. HOUSE IS IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. OWNERS PREFER NO PETS...NO SMOKING.