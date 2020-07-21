10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is the house built in 2013 by Putle Homes. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Pleasant elementary and Liberty High School. Near Loop 101 & 303, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium. Amenities include, Neutral Tile & Beautiful Dining Room/Den/Playroom and Gourmet Kitchen, w/upgraded cabinets.home features 5 bedrooms, 41/2 bathrooms, 3-car garage, large great room; kitchen has with Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care. A must see for all features...