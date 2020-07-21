All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W

10477 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10477 West El Cortez Place, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the house built in 2013 by Putle Homes. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Pleasant elementary and Liberty High School. Near Loop 101 & 303, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium. Amenities include, Neutral Tile & Beautiful Dining Room/Den/Playroom and Gourmet Kitchen, w/upgraded cabinets.home features 5 bedrooms, 41/2 bathrooms, 3-car garage, large great room; kitchen has with Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care. A must see for all features...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have any available units?
10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have?
Some of 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W currently offering any rent specials?
10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W pet-friendly?
No, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W offer parking?
Yes, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W offers parking.
Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have a pool?
No, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W does not have a pool.
Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have accessible units?
No, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College