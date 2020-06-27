10335 W. Country Club Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73c86bf07f ---- Stunning Peoria home is loaded with upgrades!! Located in the popular Ironwood community on a corner lot across the street from a park in one of the highest rated school districts in the valley. Open floor-plan with separate living & family rooms, wood style flooring, shutters, custom paint, new carpet & a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & island. Large master has private bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower and private exit to back patio. Backyard is incredible featuring a sparkling pebble tech pool with water features, low maintenance turf yard & covered patio. Pool maintenance included in rent!! 1 pet under 30 lbs will be considered. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.