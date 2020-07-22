All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

10274 W. Fetlock Trl.

10274 Fetlock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10274 Fetlock Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Fetlock - Close to 303 and every kind of Shopping/Eating. Be the FIRST to lease this lovely, ready to move in, better than new, single level. Gourmet kitchen, G.E. cafe appliances. Double oven and gas cook top. Quartz counter with 8 extra feet of over sized self closing cabinetry, plus a walk in pantry. Large island with country sink. Plantation shutters for privacy and light control in all bedrooms. Large master with huge closet. M bath has dual vanities and walk-in shower including rainfall shower head. Jack and Jill bath services 2 hall bedrooms. Spacious great room with convenient half bath. Welcome the view of Calderwood Butte from the patio. Enjoy the feeling of being surround by mountains with playground at the end of the street. Check out the schools....Plus electric car charger! Call Jessica for showing info 928-522-3551

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5657769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have any available units?
10274 W. Fetlock Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
10274 W. Fetlock Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. pet-friendly?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. offer parking?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not offer parking.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have a pool?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have accessible units?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10274 W. Fetlock Trl. does not have units with air conditioning.
