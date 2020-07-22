10274 W. Fetlock Trl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Fetlock - Close to 303 and every kind of Shopping/Eating. Be the FIRST to lease this lovely, ready to move in, better than new, single level. Gourmet kitchen, G.E. cafe appliances. Double oven and gas cook top. Quartz counter with 8 extra feet of over sized self closing cabinetry, plus a walk in pantry. Large island with country sink. Plantation shutters for privacy and light control in all bedrooms. Large master with huge closet. M bath has dual vanities and walk-in shower including rainfall shower head. Jack and Jill bath services 2 hall bedrooms. Spacious great room with convenient half bath. Welcome the view of Calderwood Butte from the patio. Enjoy the feeling of being surround by mountains with playground at the end of the street. Check out the schools....Plus electric car charger! Call Jessica for showing info 928-522-3551



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5657769)