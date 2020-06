Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Beautiful 4 Bed + 2.5 Bath + Loft home in Peoria. Located just off the 101, this home has a gorgeous island kitchen with staggered dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite on entry level with dual sinks and separate tub / shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Walk in closets. Spacious loft. Washer & Dryer Included! Huge backyard with covered patio. Two car garage.