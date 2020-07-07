10131 W El Cortez Plaza

Amenities
This stunning home located in the desirable gated community of Florenza boasts a split floor plan, 5 Bdrm w/ walk in closets, 3.5 Bath, Master has access to the laundry rm through the closet,Den, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen & HUGE island,10ft ceilings,3 car garage, Paved Backyard w/synthetic grass, Solar System. Located half a mile from the nationally ranked Basis School. Within 1 mile of Grocery, shopping, night life & 5 miles from major freeway access.Community amenities include park, playground, basketball court, picnic areas and green belts.This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with NRF $500 pet deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $2,395 +4%Tax. in addition to monthly solar fee of $100./ $2395 Sec Dep,NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply).y / TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/0962bfa9c1/gallery