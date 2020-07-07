All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10131 W El Cortez Plaza
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:36 PM

10131 W El Cortez Plaza

10131 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
Location

10131 West El Cortez Place, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
This stunning home located in the desirable gated community of Florenza boasts a split floor plan, 5 Bdrm w/ walk in closets, 3.5 Bath, Master has access to the laundry rm through the closet,Den, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen & HUGE island,10ft ceilings,3 car garage, Paved Backyard w/synthetic grass, Solar System. Located half a mile from the nationally ranked Basis School. Within 1 mile of Grocery, shopping, night life & 5 miles from major freeway access.Community amenities include park, playground, basketball court, picnic areas and green belts.This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with NRF $500 pet deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $2,395 +4%Tax. in addition to monthly solar fee of $100./ $2395 Sec Dep,NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply).y / TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/0962bfa9c1/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have any available units?
10131 W El Cortez Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have?
Some of 10131 W El Cortez Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10131 W El Cortez Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
10131 W El Cortez Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 W El Cortez Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza offers parking.
Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have a pool?
No, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have accessible units?
No, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 W El Cortez Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 W El Cortez Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

