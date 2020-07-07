10131 W El Cortez Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage pet friendly

This stunning home located in the desirable gated community of Florenza boasts a split floor plan, 5 Bdrm w/ walk in closets, 3.5 Bath, Master has access to the laundry rm through the closet,Den, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen & HUGE island,10ft ceilings,3 car garage, Paved Backyard w/synthetic grass, Solar System. Located half a mile from the nationally ranked Basis School. Within 1 mile of Grocery, shopping, night life & 5 miles from major freeway access.Community amenities include park, playground, basketball court, picnic areas and green belts.This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with NRF $500 pet deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $2,395 +4%Tax. in addition to monthly solar fee of $100./ $2395 Sec Dep,NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply).y / TO SET UP VIEWING â COPY & PASTE LINK: https://showmojo.com/0962bfa9c1/gallery