Paradise Valley, AZ
8531 N 49TH Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

8531 N 49TH Street

8531 North 49th Street · (602) 690-2188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues. Large open floor plan with 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 kitchens, game room, office, exercise room, and children's play room. This home sits on a large lot with open grass play areas, swimming pool, fire-pits, outdoor bbq area, multiple covered patios, and beautiful mountain views. The split floor plan is perfect for corporate leases, sporting events, and entertaining large groups. High end finishes and furnishings complete this executive lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 N 49TH Street have any available units?
8531 N 49TH Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8531 N 49TH Street have?
Some of 8531 N 49TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 N 49TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8531 N 49TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 N 49TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8531 N 49TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8531 N 49TH Street does offer parking.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 N 49TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 8531 N 49TH Street has a pool.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8531 N 49TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 N 49TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8531 N 49TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8531 N 49TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
