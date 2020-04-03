8531 N 49TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill

Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues. Large open floor plan with 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 kitchens, game room, office, exercise room, and children's play room. This home sits on a large lot with open grass play areas, swimming pool, fire-pits, outdoor bbq area, multiple covered patios, and beautiful mountain views. The split floor plan is perfect for corporate leases, sporting events, and entertaining large groups. High end finishes and furnishings complete this executive lease.