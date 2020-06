Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

FULL CUSTOM PAINT & NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT JUST INSTALLED IN THIS 1 BDRM, 1 BA CONDO LOCATED IN DESIRABLE LA JOLLA COVE! KITCHEN FEATURES PLENTY OF CABINETS, LARGE PANTRY & ALL APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE W/D IN UNIT. HIGH VAULTED CEILING & FIREPLACE IS OPEN TO THE DINING ROOM & KITCHEN. MASTER HAS LARGE WALKIN CLOSET AND HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS AS WELL WITH FRENCH DOORS TO THE LARGE COVERED BALCONY WHICH CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED OFF THE LIVING ROOM. THE COMMUNITY IS PROFESSIONALLY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH A POOL, SPA, GAS GRILLS & EXERCISE FACILITY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, DINING & GOLF COURSES!!