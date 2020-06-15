9850 E JUNE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED. Step inside this oasis and enjoy all that this luxury home has to offer! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms with a split floor plan and amenities galore! In this secluded piece of paradise at the base of the mountains you enter the property from a private courtyard that is great to entertain friends. This contemporary home with its wide open floor plan and gourmet kitchen will delight. The kitchen features quartz countertops and a giant island with seating for 5. Double ovens, gas stove and all brand new appliances. Separate dining area for 6. Look out while doing meal prep to the accordion sliding doors that can be left open for true indoor/outdoor living. The heated pool and spa are central to your Arizona experience and will provide hours of enjoyment. After fun in the sun and evenings spent under the stars enjoying the spa, retreat to the master suite and find a King sized luxury bed with television and master spa bath. Soaking tub, shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet make this unforgettable. The bedrooms on the opposite side of the home are both outfitted with queen beds and offer en-suite jack and Jill bathrooms. Christmas lights, tree, and decorations are included for those visiting during the holidays! Do not wait on this one, it will rent fast.



So much to do in Arizona year-round, Outdoor hiking, swimming, Scottsdale shopping, MLB Spring Training Ball and so much more. All within 20 minutes drive. Take side trips to Sedona, Prescott, Tuscon, Yuma and the Rim Country and Flagstaff. See you soon in sunny Arizona.