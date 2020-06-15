All apartments in Mesa
9850 E JUNE Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9850 E JUNE Street

9850 East June Street · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9850 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED. Step inside this oasis and enjoy all that this luxury home has to offer! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms with a split floor plan and amenities galore! In this secluded piece of paradise at the base of the mountains you enter the property from a private courtyard that is great to entertain friends. This contemporary home with its wide open floor plan and gourmet kitchen will delight. The kitchen features quartz countertops and a giant island with seating for 5. Double ovens, gas stove and all brand new appliances. Separate dining area for 6. Look out while doing meal prep to the accordion sliding doors that can be left open for true indoor/outdoor living. The heated pool and spa are central to your Arizona experience and will provide hours of enjoyment. After fun in the sun and evenings spent under the stars enjoying the spa, retreat to the master suite and find a King sized luxury bed with television and master spa bath. Soaking tub, shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet make this unforgettable. The bedrooms on the opposite side of the home are both outfitted with queen beds and offer en-suite jack and Jill bathrooms. Christmas lights, tree, and decorations are included for those visiting during the holidays! Do not wait on this one, it will rent fast.

So much to do in Arizona year-round, Outdoor hiking, swimming, Scottsdale shopping, MLB Spring Training Ball and so much more. All within 20 minutes drive. Take side trips to Sedona, Prescott, Tuscon, Yuma and the Rim Country and Flagstaff. See you soon in sunny Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9850 E JUNE Street have any available units?
9850 E JUNE Street has a unit available for $6,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9850 E JUNE Street have?
Some of 9850 E JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 E JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
9850 E JUNE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 E JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 9850 E JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9850 E JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 9850 E JUNE Street does offer parking.
Does 9850 E JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 E JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 E JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 9850 E JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 9850 E JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 9850 E JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 E JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9850 E JUNE Street has units with dishwashers.
