Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath ready to rent now. Kitchen updated with new appliances and counters. Family room has a cozy fireplace for you know who!! Large backyard for entertaining and playing. Don't miss this one!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 956 E 9TH Street have any available units?
956 E 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
What amenities does 956 E 9TH Street have?
Some of 956 E 9TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 E 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
956 E 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.