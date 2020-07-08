All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 956 E 9TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
956 E 9TH Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

956 E 9TH Street

956 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

956 East 9th Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath ready to rent now. Kitchen updated with new appliances and counters. Family room has a cozy fireplace for you know who!! Large backyard for entertaining and playing. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 E 9TH Street have any available units?
956 E 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 E 9TH Street have?
Some of 956 E 9TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 E 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
956 E 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 E 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 956 E 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 956 E 9TH Street offer parking?
No, 956 E 9TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 956 E 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 E 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 E 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 956 E 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 956 E 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 956 E 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 956 E 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 E 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College