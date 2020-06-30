All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9413 E JUNE Street

9413 East June Street · No Longer Available
Location

9413 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*Lease/purchase only* Serene. Secluded. Luxurious. Leave your guests breathless as they experience your private piece of old world Europe. A true entertainer's delight with an incredible chef's kitchen featuring thick granite countertops, double islands, Sub Zero & Dacor appliances, a huge pantry connecting a separate food prep room and large formal dining room. Five zone audio system w/touchpads throughout. Travertine, hardwood & mosaic tile floors span the entire home. Four beautifully detailed cantera stone fireplaces. Each bedroom is its own ensuite with private baths. Notice the fine woodwork in the private study you've always dreamt of. Heated pool/spa with outstanding mountain views from your luxurious entertainer's patio. 3 car garage PLUS RV Garage to house all your toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 E JUNE Street have any available units?
9413 E JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 E JUNE Street have?
Some of 9413 E JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 E JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
9413 E JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 E JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 9413 E JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9413 E JUNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 9413 E JUNE Street offers parking.
Does 9413 E JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 E JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 E JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 9413 E JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 9413 E JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 9413 E JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 E JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 E JUNE Street has units with dishwashers.

