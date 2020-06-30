9413 E JUNE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*Lease/purchase only* Serene. Secluded. Luxurious. Leave your guests breathless as they experience your private piece of old world Europe. A true entertainer's delight with an incredible chef's kitchen featuring thick granite countertops, double islands, Sub Zero & Dacor appliances, a huge pantry connecting a separate food prep room and large formal dining room. Five zone audio system w/touchpads throughout. Travertine, hardwood & mosaic tile floors span the entire home. Four beautifully detailed cantera stone fireplaces. Each bedroom is its own ensuite with private baths. Notice the fine woodwork in the private study you've always dreamt of. Heated pool/spa with outstanding mountain views from your luxurious entertainer's patio. 3 car garage PLUS RV Garage to house all your toys.