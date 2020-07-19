Rent Calculator
9314 E Oro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9314 E Oro
9314 East Oro Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9314 East Oro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 story in Mesquite Canyon! Many nice upgrades throughout the home. Tile floors, ceiling fans, and grass in the back yard! Close to shopping and the US 60
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9314 E Oro have any available units?
9314 E Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9314 E Oro have?
Some of 9314 E Oro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9314 E Oro currently offering any rent specials?
9314 E Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 E Oro pet-friendly?
No, 9314 E Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 9314 E Oro offer parking?
Yes, 9314 E Oro offers parking.
Does 9314 E Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 E Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 E Oro have a pool?
No, 9314 E Oro does not have a pool.
Does 9314 E Oro have accessible units?
No, 9314 E Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 E Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9314 E Oro has units with dishwashers.
