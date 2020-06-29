All apartments in Mesa
921 S Val Vista Drive

921 South Val Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
No Application Fees! Conveniently located 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Mesa home. This home includes vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room, lots of natural light and view of the large green belt in the back of the property. Larger living room includes fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Private backyard includes balcony with stairs and patio. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Conveniently located near the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

