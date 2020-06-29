921 S Val Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

No Application Fees! Conveniently located 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Mesa home. This home includes vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room, lots of natural light and view of the large green belt in the back of the property. Larger living room includes fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Private backyard includes balcony with stairs and patio. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Conveniently located near the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.