Mesa, AZ
9025 East Glade Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9025 East Glade Avenue

9025 East Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9025 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

You will fall in love with this uniquely stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Mesa! Exterior features a rounded door nook that mimics a castle and a balcony outside the master bedroom that allows breathtaking views to the nearby mountains. You will love this home from the moment you walk into the open living room with beautiful designer paint. Windows allow natural light in throughout the lower level. The kitchen cabinets are beautiful and there are a lot of them! Upstairs are three beautiful bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is a dream. It has tons of space and a sliding door to a beautiful balcony and a great master bathroom. Call Today!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have any available units?
9025 East Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9025 East Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9025 East Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 East Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9025 East Glade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue offer parking?
No, 9025 East Glade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 East Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 9025 East Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9025 East Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9025 East Glade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 East Glade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9025 East Glade Avenue has units with air conditioning.
