9025 East Glade Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will fall in love with this uniquely stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Mesa! Exterior features a rounded door nook that mimics a castle and a balcony outside the master bedroom that allows breathtaking views to the nearby mountains. You will love this home from the moment you walk into the open living room with beautiful designer paint. Windows allow natural light in throughout the lower level. The kitchen cabinets are beautiful and there are a lot of them! Upstairs are three beautiful bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is a dream. It has tons of space and a sliding door to a beautiful balcony and a great master bathroom. Call Today!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



