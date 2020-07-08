902 South Stilton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Mesa that is super energy efficient with solar panels that lower electricity costs tremendously have saved the homeowners hundreds of dollars all year, solar water heaters, and seven solar tubes strategically placed throughout the home provide additional light! ! The hard to find single level floor plan is nearly 3,000 sq ft on a corner cul de sac lot! 4 generous sized bedrooms with the huge master split from others. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with dual pantries, maple cabinetry, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Nice upgraded flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and designer paint. Reverse osmosis and whole house water softener! No gas bill! The oversized and very private backyard w/ pavered patio is perfection with a Built-In BBQ, RV Gate, beautiful flower bed, and a Large Rectangular Fire Pit with Bench Seating. Lots of storage inside and out. Parkwood Ranch has fun community events throughout the year! Close to Skyline Aquatic center, Loop 202 and US 60, shopping, hospital, restaurants, and Elementary/high school!!



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.