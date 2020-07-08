All apartments in Mesa
902 South Stilton Circle

902 South Stilton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

902 South Stilton Circle, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Mesa that is super energy efficient with solar panels that lower electricity costs tremendously have saved the homeowners hundreds of dollars all year, solar water heaters, and seven solar tubes strategically placed throughout the home provide additional light! ! The hard to find single level floor plan is nearly 3,000 sq ft on a corner cul de sac lot! 4 generous sized bedrooms with the huge master split from others. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with dual pantries, maple cabinetry, large kitchen island with breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Nice upgraded flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and designer paint. Reverse osmosis and whole house water softener! No gas bill! The oversized and very private backyard w/ pavered patio is perfection with a Built-In BBQ, RV Gate, beautiful flower bed, and a Large Rectangular Fire Pit with Bench Seating. Lots of storage inside and out. Parkwood Ranch has fun community events throughout the year! Close to Skyline Aquatic center, Loop 202 and US 60, shopping, hospital, restaurants, and Elementary/high school!!

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 South Stilton Circle have any available units?
902 South Stilton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 South Stilton Circle have?
Some of 902 South Stilton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 South Stilton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
902 South Stilton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 South Stilton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 South Stilton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 902 South Stilton Circle offer parking?
No, 902 South Stilton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 902 South Stilton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 South Stilton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 South Stilton Circle have a pool?
No, 902 South Stilton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 902 South Stilton Circle have accessible units?
No, 902 South Stilton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 902 South Stilton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 South Stilton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

