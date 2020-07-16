All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8935 East Plana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8935 East Plana Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

8935 East Plana Avenue

8935 East Plana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8935 East Plana Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TkUyh5qaQeW

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1,795
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 1,795
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $ 350
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have any available units?
8935 East Plana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8935 East Plana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8935 East Plana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 East Plana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 East Plana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue offer parking?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have a pool?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 East Plana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 East Plana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College