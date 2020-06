Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious living, beautifully renovated upstairs, two bedroom, one bath ready to make your home! Vinyl flooring throughout, new granite counters, new appliance package, new cabinets, brand new bathroom with tile tub surround and full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans, fresh paint and more. *Water included in rent* Pets on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet; max two.

Contact us to schedule a showing.